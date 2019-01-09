

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks rallied on Wednesday to extend gains from the previous session, as an extra day in U.S.-China trade talks added to speculation a trade deal can be struck ahead of a March 1 deadline established by Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping last month at the G-20 summit in Argentina.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 52 points or 1.10 percent at 4,825 in opening deals after climbing 1.2 percent in the previous session.



Banks BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale rose between 0.4 percent and 0.8 percent.



Airbus shares advanced 2.7 percent. The aircraft manufacturer confirmed that it achieved 800 commercial aircraft deliveries in 2018, subject to the finalization of the auditing process.



