

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurostat will release Eurozone jobless rate for November at 5:00 am ET Wednesday. The jobless rate is expected to remain steady at 8.1 percent.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro eased against the franc and the pound, it held steady against the greenback and the yen.



The euro was worth 124.81 against the yen, 1.1229 against the franc, 1.1459 against the greenback and 0.8986 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX