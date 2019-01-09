

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone unemployment rate unexpectedly eased in November to its lowest level in more than a decade, figures from Eurostat showed on Wednesday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate eased to 7.9 percent from 8 percent in October. Economists had expected the rate to remain unchanged.



The latest jobless rate was the lowest since October 2008, Eurostat said.



The EU28 unemployment rate was 6.7 percent in November, unchanged from October, and the lowest since the series began in January 2000.



In November, the number of unemployed in the EU28 was 16.491 million, of whom 13.040 million were in the euro area. The figure for Eurozone decreased 90,000 from the previous month and by 1.135 million from a year ago.



