

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's consumer price inflation slowed in December to its lowest level in 10 months, figures from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 0.7 percent year-on-year following a 0.9 percent increase in November. Economists had expected a 0.8 percent climb.



The December inflation rate was the lowest since February, when it was at the same level.



On a month-on-month basis, the CPI decreased 0.3 percent in December, same as in November. Economists were looking for a 0.2 percent fall.



Prices decreased for a second straight month. Falling prices of heating oil and fuel influenced the latest decline.



The average annual inflation rose to 0.9 percent in 2018 from 0.5 percent in 2017, and -0.4 percent in 2016.



