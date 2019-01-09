

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (SCHN) released a profit for first quarter that declined from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $16.19 million, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $18.36 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $16 million or $0.58 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.7% to $564.02 million from $483.28 million last year.



Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $16 Mln. vs. $18 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.58 vs. $0.63 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.56 -Revenue (Q1): $564.02 Mln vs. $483.28 Mln last year.



