

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) said it expects revenue for the fourth quarter of 2018 of about $1.047 billion, an increase of about 17% compared with $0.892 billion for the fourth quarter of 2017.



The company expects 2018 revenue of approximately $3.724 billion, an increase of approximately 19% compared with $3.138 billion for 2017.



Preliminary fourth quarter 2018 instrument and accessory revenue increased approximately 18% to approximately $539 million compared with $457 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. Preliminary full year 2018 instrument and accessory revenue increased approximately 20% to approximately $1.962 billion compared with $1.637 billion for 2017. Fourth quarter and full year 2018 instrument and accessory revenue growth was driven primarily by da Vinci procedure growth.



The company is scheduled to report its fourth quarter 2018 results during a conference call on January 24, 2019.



