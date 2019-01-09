

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein will reportedly step down following the successful confirmation of President Donald Trump's nominee for Attorney General.



Multiple media outlets reported on Rosenstein's plans to leave the Justice Department, with administration officials telling NBC News the man overseeing special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation had always intended to serve only two years.



The reports come as Attorney General nominee William Barr is due to begin meeting with Senators ahead of his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee next Tuesday.



Reflecting the GOP's expanded majority in the Senate, Barr is expected to be easily confirmed despite concerns about a memo he wrote to senior Justice Department officials last year criticizing elements of Mueller's investigation.



Rosenstein appointed Mueller to lead the investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election and possible collusion with Trump's campaign after former Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from the probe.



The investigation has repeatedly been derided as a 'witch hunt' by Trump, who has also publicly attacked Rosenstein in posts on Twitter.



'I know the deputy attorney general has always planned to roughly stay around two years,' White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said Wednesday on Fox News.'



She added, 'My guess is that he is making room for the new attorney general to build a team that he wants around him.'



