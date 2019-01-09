MTLS Stock: A Complete Disregard for Market Selling PressureKeeping one's cool in this market environment has not been an easy task. This is especially true, given the recent bouts of volatility and the disappointing December that investors had to endure.To put things into perspective how rough things have been, December (which is seasonally a good-performing month) was down this year.Not only was it down, but it was also the worst-performing month of the year. If that was not already bad enough, December ended up breaking records by being the worst December in history. Talk about adding insult to injury and ending the year on the wrong foot!That was the bad news..

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...