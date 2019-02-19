

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. stock futures point towards a weak start as traders return to their desks after a long holiday weekend.



Investors keep an eye on the latest round of U.S.-China talks taking place in Washington today, following a successful round of talks last week in Beijing. Higher-level talks will take place later in the week.



China has accused the U.S. of fueling cybersecurity fears, thus risking exacerbating tensions between the two countries.



Meanwhile, Reuters reported that the United States has blocked efforts by a UN agency to improve civil aviation in North Korea to maintain sanctions pressure ahead of a second summit between President Donald Trump and leader Kim Jong Un in Vietnam in late February.



On the earnings front, retail giant Walmart is set to report its earnings before the opening bell.



In economic releases, traders look ahead to the NAHB housing market index later in the day and minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting later in the week for clues to the economic outlook.



Globally, Asian stocks ended on a mixed note today, while European stocks are trading mostly lower amid mixed earnings updates.



The dollar rose against the yen after the Bank of Japan hinted at further monetary policy easing.



Speaking to Parliament, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda remarked that the central bank is willing to ease its monetary policy further, if the Japanese currency's strength curbs economic growth.



Oil prices traded mixed, with Brent crude prices pulling away from 2019 highs as investors awaited inventory data due later in the day for direction. Gold held steady near 10-month highs.



