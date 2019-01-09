

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's consumer confidence fell sharply in December to its lowest level since late 2014, survey data from INSEE showed on Wednesday.



The consumer confidence dropped to 87 from 91 in November. The latest reading was the lowest since November 2014.



Economists were looking for a score of 90. The reading is well below its long term average of 100.



The measure reflecting households' willingness to make big purchases shed 15 points to reach its lowest level since June 2013.



Sharp declines were also witnessed in the indexes measuring households' assessment of their personal financial situation and saving capacity.



Households' view on the national economic situation eroded sharply and their fears regarding a rise in unemployment increased. Meanwhile, inflation expectations continued to ease.



