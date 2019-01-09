

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart plans to start testing autonomous grocery deliveries in Arizona, starting later this month.



The retailer is now piloting a program to use Udelv autonomous-driving vans to deliver fresh groceries in Surprise, Arizona.



'We want to make sure we stay on the cutting edge of grocery delivery by exploring what's new and next,' Tom Ward, senior vice president of Walmart's digital operations in the U.S., said in a blog post.



When the trial commences, Walmart customers will be able to get their groceries delivered over by Udelv's second-generation vehicles, called 'The Newton', by placing orders online. The driverless vans are powered by Chinese internet giant Baidu's updated self-driving platform, Apollo 3.5.



Walmart claims it has a store within five miles of 70 percent of the US population.



