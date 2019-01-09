

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In the latest sign the partial government shutdown will drag on for some time, President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans expressed solidarity on the issue of funding the president's controversial border wall after a meeting on Wednesday.



Trump met with members of the Senate Republican caucus at the Capitol ahead of a meeting with congressional leaders from both parties at the White House.



'There was no discussion about anything other than solidarity,' Trump told reporters after the meeting 'We want national security and border security for our country.'



Trump claimed Republicans are 'totally unified' behind his demand for $5.7 billion in funding for the border wall in order to end the government shutdown.



Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ken., confirmed all Senate Republicans are 'behind the president,' calling the issue of border security 'extremely important to the country.'



The meeting between Trump and Senate Republicans came after the president's national address and the Democratic response last night showed the two sides remain dug in on their positions over the wall.



Trump stopped short of declaring the situation on the border a national emergency during his address but claimed he has the 'absolute right' to do so in remarks to reporters ahead of the meeting.



The president suggested he would only take the step of declaring a national emergency in order construct the wall if he cannot reach a deal with Democrats.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX