

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - KB Home (KBH) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $96.84 million, or $0.96 per share. This compares with $84.34 million, or $0.84 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.6% to $1.35 billion from $1.40 billion last year.



KB Home earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $96.84 Mln. vs. $84.34 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.96 vs. $0.84 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.94 -Revenue (Q4): $1.35 Bln vs. $1.40 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX