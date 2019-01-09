

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China will on Thursday release December numbers for consumer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Consumer prices are expected to rise 2.1 percent on year, slowing from 2.2 percent in November. Producer prices are called higher by an annual 1.6 percent - down sharply from 2.7 percent in the previous month.



Japan will see preliminary numbers for its leading and coincident indexes. The leading index is expected to see a score of 99.5, down marginally from 99.6 in October. The coincident is pegged at 103.0, down from 104.9.



