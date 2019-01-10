

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. (F) said that it introduced its all-new 2020 Explorer - a complete redesign of SUV. The all-new SUV arrives this summer.



The company noted that Powertrain offerings include a 3.0-liter turbocharged EcoBoost V6 projected to produce 365 horsepower and 380 lb.-ft. of torque using 93-octane gas, making this the most powerful Explorer ever. The Explorer lineup now features standard, XLT, Limited, Limited Hybrid, ST and Platinum models.



Ford said, 'Explorer is now more capable, comfortable, sportier and roomier in all three rows thanks to Ford's flexible new rear-wheel-drive architecture.'



The company noted that all-new Explorer comes packed with more than a dozen new standard features for only $400 more over the previous model. Standard features include a power liftgate, 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine with all-new 10-speed transmission, 8-inch digital touch screen with SYNC 3, FordPass ConnectT Wi-Fi service for up to 10 devices and more.



Explorer also is available with Ford's all-new Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control with Speed Sign Recognition. In addition to automatically slowing when traffic ahead slows and helping keep the vehicle centered in its lane, the system uses cameras to read speed signs and, combined with the available navigation system, adjusts cruise control settings accordingly.



Explorer comes standard with Ford Co-Pilot360, a suite of driver-assist technologies including: Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking, which includes Pedestrian Detection, Forward Collision Warning and Dynamic Brake Support; Blind Spot Information System with Cross-Traffic Alert.



The all-new Explorer is manufactured at Chicago Assembly Plant. New vehicles are due in showrooms this summer, the company said.



