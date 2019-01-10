

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Airbus SE (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) said that it delivered 800 commercial aircraft to 93 customers in 2018. Deliveries were 11 percent higher than the previous record of 718 units, set in 2017.



In total, the 2018 commercial aircraft deliveries comprise: 20 A220s (since it became part of the Airbus family in July 2018); 626 A320 Family (vs 558 in 2017), of which 386 were A320neo Family (vs 181 NEOs in 2017); 49 A330s (vs 67 in 2017) including the first three A330neo in 2018; 93 A350 XWBs (vs 78 in 2017); 12 A380s (vs 15 in 2017).



In terms of sales, Airbus achieved 747 net orders during 2018 compared with 1,109 net orders in 2017. At the end of 2018, the backlog of Airbus commercial aircraft reached a new industry record and stood at 7,577 aircraft, including 480 A220s, compared with 7,265 at the end of 2017.



Overall, the A320 programme is on track to achieve rate 60 per month for the A320 Family by mid-2019.



Airbus will report Full Year 2018 financial results on 14 February 2019.



Separately, Airbus said that, in conjunction with its hiring partner AIDT, it is seeking its first candidates to fill manufacturing positions for its newest assembly line in Mobile, Alabama. The positions are the first wave of production jobs announced for the company's A220 aircraft assembly line. The open positions include aircraft structure/installation mechanics, installers for aircraft cabin furnishings and aircraft electricians.



Some candidates will also have the opportunity for on-the-job training with the company's manufacturing team in Mirabel, Canada before returning to Mobile. Production on the first aircraft begins in the third quarter of 2019.



In addition to the positions for the new A220 production facility, Airbus is also hiring for similar production positions in its current A320 production facility. In total, the company expects to hire approximately 600 new employees over the next 18 months.



In a separate press release, Delta Air Lines has ordered 15 additional A220 aircraft, bringing to 90 the total number of the new generation. The additional orders are the airline's first for the -300 model. Delta also converted earlier A220 orders to the larger -300, bringing to 50 the number of A220-300s on order.



Delta placed its initial order for 75 aircraft in 2016. Airbus will produce the A220-300s at a new U.S. assembly facility in Mobile, Alabama. Construction of the plant, to be located adjacent to the existing Airbus A320 assembly facility, will begin later in January.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX