

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - SK Telecom (SKM) and Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) said that they signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Harman at the '2019 CES' in Las Vegas to jointly develop and commercialize digital broadcasting network-based automotive electronics technology for global markets.



Under the MOU, the companies will collaborate to build an advanced automotive platform based on ATSC 3.0, the next-generation broadcasting technology standard, to enable drivers to experience in-vehicle HD terrestrial TV broadcasting, secure firmware updates, HD map updates and V2X certificate management via terrestrial digital broadcasting facilities operated by Sinclair Broadcast Group throughout the United States. The technology will also be deployed in other geographies as local broadcast facilities become available.



The three companies will work together to provide market leading technology and grow market share in U.S. Market. The companies also plan to seek joint business opportunities in the global automotive market.



The companies intend to unveil their automotive platform and related equipment and services for the first time at the '2019 National Association of Broadcasters Show (NAB Show),' the world's largest broadcasting equipment exhibition hosted in Las Vegas in April 2019.



