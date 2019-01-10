

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Marks & Spencer Group Plc (MAKSY.PK, MAKSF.PK, MKS.L) issued a trading statement for the 13 Weeks To 29 December 2018. The Group reported revenue of 3.04 billion pounds, down 3.9% from prior year. Total UK sales were 2.78 billion pounds, down 2.7% from previous year. Total UK like-for-like sales declined 2.2%, for the period. Looking forward, the Group said its full year guidance remains unchanged. Marks & Spencer will report full year results on 22 May 2019.



Steve Rowe, Chief Executive said: 'Against the backdrop of well publicised difficult market conditions our performance remained steady across the period. Our Food business traded successfully over Christmas as customers responded to improved value. Our transformation programme remains on track.'



