

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Debenhams plc (DEB.L) issued its trading update for the 6 weeks and the 18 weeks to 5 January 2019. Group gross transaction value for 6 weeks to 5 January declined 3.8% with group like-for-like sales down 3.4%. During the period, the UK declined by 3.6%, with weak store footfall offset by growth in digital.



For the 18 weeks, group gross transaction value declined 5.6%, with LFL down 5.7%. The UK was down 6.2% with International down 3.5%. Digital sales have grown by 4.6% across the period.



Looking forward, Debenhams plc said, against a challenging market backdrop, the Group is currently on track to deliver current year profits in line with market expectations, supported by further identified cost savings.



