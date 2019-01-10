

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Mitchells & Butlers Plc. (MAB.L, MLB), an operator of managed restaurants and pubs, Thursday said its trading was strong for the 14 weeks ended January 5, with like-for-like sales growth of 4.7 percent. The Group said its total sales for the first quarter rose 5.1 percent.



Phil Urban, Chief Executive, said in a statement, 'The weather was milder than last year but the results were also due to the months of planning put in by our teams, and to several of our Ignite initiatives beginning to bear fruit.'



He added, 'We now enter our toughest quarter and, given the success of the festive trading period, we would expect trade to be quiet at least until people get paid again. The ongoing uncertainty around Brexit will continue so we remain cautious about the outlook until the political and macroeconomic landscape becomes clearer.'



