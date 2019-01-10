

BAD NEUSTADT AN DER SAALE (dpa-AFX) - German hospital operator Rhoen-Klinikum AG (RKKPF.PK) Thursday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding or MoU with Swiss telemedicine provider Medgate to establish a joint company.



With the agreement and subject to the consent of the supervisory board, the company plans to render telemedicine and digital medical services in Germany.



The company said it wishes to hold a 51 percent stake in the newly established company, Medgate Germany, with its registered office in Germany. Both parties have agreed not to disclose the financial details of the agreement.



In future, Medgate Germany, powered by Rhoen-Klinikum, shall provide patients with advice and treatment for both urgent and/or general medical questions via telephone, internet or video conference.



