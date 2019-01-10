

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks fell on Thursday as U.S.-China trade talks in Beijing ended without significant breakthroughs and a partial U.S. government shutdown over funding for a border wall entered the 20th day.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 41 points or 0.86 percent at 4,772 in opening deals after climbing 0.8 percent the previous day.



Automakers were retreating, with Renault declining 0.8 percent and Peugeot losing 0.9 percent on tariff worries.



Airbus dropped 1.4 percent. The aircraft manufacturer said that it delivered 800 commercial aircraft to 93 customers in 2018. Deliveries were 11 percent higher than the previous record of 718 units, set in 2017.



Sodexo rallied 2 percent. The food services and facilities management group reported a rise in Q1 revenues and maintained FY19 objectives.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX