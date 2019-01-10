

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - E.ON (EONGY.PK) announced the company acquired a stake in Virta, a Finnish developer and supplier of IT systems for charging electric cars. The E.ON Drive charging network in Europe already uses Virta's digital platform in markets from Romania to Norway.



'The future of mobility will to a large extent be IT-driven. With our stake in Virta, we belong to a small group of companies with access to development expertise. In this way, we can help shape the future of mobility,' says Frank Meyer, Senior Vice President B2C Solutions, E-Mobility & Innovation at E.ON.



