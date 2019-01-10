

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kohl's Corp. (KSS) reported comparable sales for November and December 2018 combined. On a shifted basis, which compares the nine weeks ended January 5, 2019 and January 6, 2018, comparable sales for the Holiday period increased 1.2%.



Based on the strong Holiday sales performance, the company now expects fiscal 2018 earnings per share to be $5.50 to $5.55, compared to its prior guidance of $5.35 to $5.55. The guidance excludes the debt extinguishment charge of $42 million, or $0.19 per share, which was recorded in the first quarter of fiscal 2018.



