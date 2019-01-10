

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's consumer price inflation remained steady for a second straight month in December, data from Danmarks Statistik showed on Thursday.



The consumer prices inflation in December was 0.8 percent, unchanged from October and November.



The transport component acted as a drag on inflation in December, with inflation slowing to 0.7 percent from 2.3 percent, mainly due to the fall in the price of petrol and diesel, the agency said.



Education registered the biggest increase of 2.7 percent in December. Prices at restaurants and hotels increased 1.7 percent due to higher prices for restaurant and cafe visits and rental of holiday homes.



On a month-on-month basis, the consumer price index fell by 0.3 percent in December, reversing a similar size increase in November.



