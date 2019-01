NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK) reported that its total club and restaurant sales for the first-quarter rose 6.5 percent to $43.4 million from $40.8 million last year. Consolidated same-store sales increased 0.7% to $40.0 million from last year.



Nightclubs total sales rose 7.0% to $37.4 million from last year.



The company plans to report complete first-quarter results on February 11, 2019.



