

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samsung Electronics Co. plans to unveil its 10th anniversary flagship phone lineup and show a fully functional foldable-screen handset at February 20 events in San Francisco and London, the Wall street journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.



Samsung's foldable smartphone is tipped to come with 7.3-inch display which can be bent into three different ways- one side, the opposite side and the middle crease section.



The South Korean giant is expected to come out with only 1 million units while Samsung's foldable smartphone will be sold between the price range of GBP 1,500- GBP 2,000.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX