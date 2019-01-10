

NEWBURY (dpa-AFX) - Vodafone Group PLC (VOD.L) said that it plans to cut up to 1,200 jobs in Spain. The company, which employs 5,100 people in Spain, will this month begin a monthlong consultation with employees.



Vodafone said the job cuts follow a decline in revenue and earnings from its Spanish operations in the first half of fiscal 2019.



Demand for telecommunication services is increasing in Spain, although it is weighted toward low-and-medium cost offerings, Vodafone said.



The company said the job cuts are aimed at protecting investment capacity and will make it a more competitive organization better adapted to customers' needs.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX