

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The average of household spending in Japan was up 0.3 percent on year in November, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday - coming in at 281,041 yen.



The discontinuity figure reflected a decline of 0.6 percent on year.



The average of monthly income per household was 455,644 yen - up 1.8 percent on year and also up a discontinuity-adjusted 0.1 percent.



Among the individual components, spending was up for education and down for food, housing, fuel, furniture and clothing.



