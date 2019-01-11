

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall bank lending in Japan was up 2.4 percent on year in December, the Bank of Japan said on Friday - coming in at 534.545 trillion yen.



That follows the 2.1 percent increase in November



Excluding trusts, bank lending climbed an annual 2.5 percent to 465.227 trillion yen - up from 2.2 percent in the previous month.



Lending from trusts added 2.0 percent to 69.317 trillion yen.



For the third quarter of 2018, overall bank lending was up 2.2 percent on year and lending excluding trusts advanced 2.3 percent.



