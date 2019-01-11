

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan has a current account surplus of 757.2 billion yen in November, the Ministry of Finance said on Friday.



That exceeded expectations for a surplus of 566.3 billion yen and was down from 1,309.9 billion yen in October.



The trade balance reflected a deficit of 559.1 billion yen versus expectations for a shortfall of 612.6 billion yen following the 321.7 billion yen deficit in the previous month.



Exports were up 1.9 percent on year to 6.918 trillion yen, while imports surged an annual 13.5 percent to 7.477 trillion yen.



