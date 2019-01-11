sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 11.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

931,94 Euro		-6,79
-0,72 %
WKN: A14Y6F ISIN: US02079K3059 Ticker-Symbol: ABEA 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ALPHABET INC CL A Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALPHABET INC CL A 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
934,32
941,82
10.01.
937,15
939,16
10.01.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALPHABET INC CL A
ALPHABET INC CL A Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALPHABET INC CL A931,94-0,72 %