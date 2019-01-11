

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - A shareholder filed a lawsuit against Google parent Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL, GOOG) related to a reported $90 million severance payout to former Android chief Andy Rubin, who left the company after being accused of sexual misconduct.



The suit, filed by shareholder James Martin, claims Alphabet failed in its duties to shareholders by attempting to cover up the misconduct. It seeks three new, independent board members and the reimbursement of severance payouts to executives who left under a cloud of misconduct.



Rubin left the company in 2014, but the New York Times reported in October that Google had found the allegations credible but kept them secret. The Times also reported another senior executive received a severance package in the millions after being accused of sexual misconduct, while another kept his highly-paid job.



