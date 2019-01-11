

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) announced the launch of 'A100,' a strategic partnership program that offers companies solution to accelerate their digital transformation. Members of A100 will develop a deep and longstanding working relationship with Alibaba businesses across multiple functions and platforms to co-create the best values that are efficient, effective and sustainable in the digital era.



The A100 initiative was announced at the inaugural 'Alibaba ONE Business Conference' in Hangzhou. The name, 'A100,' symbolizes Alibaba's goal of providing digitized solutions to a large number of companies.



The A100 program is built on the 'Alibaba Operating System,' which was showcased at the conference. The creation of the Alibaba Operating System is indeed a part of company's natural progression from an e-commerce provider to an integrated global technology company.



As Alibaba has expanded its business from pure e-commerce into digital entertainment and local services, the power of its infrastructure has grown to cover sales, logistics, supply chain optimization, payments, marketing and a wide range of supporting services all powered by cloud-based technologies, Alibaba said.



The Alibaba ONE Business Conference also highlighted the success of New Retail - a model pioneered by Alibaba to integrate online and offline retail through digitizing store-based operations. New Retail has gained strong ground in the past two years, with over 1,200 brands having digitized and upgraded more than 200,000 offline stores into 'smart stores.'



Alibaba noted that it is now offering the Alibaba Operating System to companies of all sizes through the A100 program, which lets them choose from an exhaustive menu of services to enhance their business operations. Alibaba will establish a cross-platform integrated account-serving team to supervise the implementation of A100 and will start with partners already in the company's ecosystem. The program will gradually expand to other brands looking to optimize their digital operations.



