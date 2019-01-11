

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM), a developer of innovative analog and mixed-signal products and technologies, announced Thursday that Bruce Kiddoo is planning to retire from his position as Chief Financial Officer during the second half of calendar 2019 to support non-profit causes.



Kiddoo's departure date will be after the close of the current fiscal year with the precise date dependent upon Maxim's successful and seamless transition to a new CFO.



Maxim said it is starting a comprehensive search for his successor.



Tunç Doluca, Maxim's Chief Executive Officer, said, 'On behalf of the Maxim Board of Directors, our leadership team and all employees, I want to thank Bruce for his valued partnership and tremendous contributions to the Company for over a decade.'



