

GENEVA (dpa-AFX) - Swiss luxury goods group Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG (CFRUY.PK) reported Friday that its third-quarter total sales climbed 25% to 3.92 billion euros from last year's 3.13 billion euros. Sales increased 24% at constant exchange rates.



YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP or YNAP and Watchfinder.co.uk consolidated in the company's accounts since May 1 and June 1, 2018, respectively. Excluding YNAP and Watchfinder, sales rose 6% at actual exchange rates and 5% at constant exchange rates.



The company reported growth in most regions, with a double digit increase in mainland China compensating decreases in the Middle East and Europe.



Sales in Europe climbed 35%, in Asia Pacific up 17%, in Americas up 41% and in Japan up 14%. But, sales dropped 3 percent in Middle East and Africa.



Retail sales grew 6 percent and wholesale sales went up 1 percent. Online retail sales surged to 694 million euros from prior year's 59 million euros.



The company said its results for the current financial year will be announced on May 17, and its annual general meeting will be held on September 11.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX