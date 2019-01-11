

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's industrial production declined the most in seven months in November, led by decreases in all sub-sectors, preliminary data from the statistical office INE showed Friday.



Industrial production decreased a calendar and seasonally adjusted 1.5 percent month-on-month following a 1.1 percent rise in October. The decline was the worst since April, when output fell 1.9 percent.



Capital goods output fell 1.8 percent and production of intermediate and durable consumer goods dropped by 1.7 percent each. Manufacture of non-durable consumer goods decreased 1 percent and energy output was 0.6 percent lower.



On a year-on-year basis, industrial production decreased a calendar and seasonally adjusted 2.6 percent in November after a 0.7 percent slump in the previous month.



Without adjustments, industrial production fell 2.8 percent following a 3.7 percent increase in October.



