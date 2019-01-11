

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's industrial production decreased in November, led by a slump in the intermediate goods sector, after a sharp increase in October, preliminary data from Statistics Denmark showed on Friday.



Industrial production fell a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent month-on-month after a revised 2.1 percent increase in October. In September, production decreased 0.7 percent.



Production of intermediate goods dropped 3 percent and that of non-durable goods fell 0.4 percent.



In contrast, output of durable consumer goods grew 4 percent and production of capital goods edged up 0.1 percent.



The industrial revenue decreased 1.1 percent from the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX