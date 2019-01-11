

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were moving higher on Friday despite concerns about the U.S. government shutdown, Brexit impasse and the lack of any clear resolution to U.S-China trade talks.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 12 points or 0.25 percent at 4,817 in opening deals after declining 0.2 percent on Thursday.



Renault dropped 1.3 percent after reports that Tokyo prosecutors have indicted former Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chairman Carlos Ghosn on two new charges involving financial crimes.



Air France gained half a percent despite announcing it would suspend flights to Riyadh in Arabia Saudi Arabia due to the route's poor economic performance.



Rubis advanced 0.8 percent after its takeover offer for KenolKobil Plc received regulatory approval.



Saint-Gobain declined 1.6 percent after it reached a strategic joint venture agreement with Tecnoglass Inc.



