

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After ending the previous session nearly flat after failing to sustain an early upward move, treasuries showed another rebound attempt during trading on Friday.



Bond prices gave back some ground after an early advanced but managed to remain in positive territory this time. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, fell by 3 basis points to 2.701 percent.



The ten-year yield closed lower for the first time in six sessions but still remains well above the eleven-month closing low set last Thursday.



Treasuries partly benefited from their appeal as a safe haven amid concerns about the ongoing government shutdown and skepticism about a potential trade deal between the U.S. and China.



On the economic front, the Labor Department released a report showing a slight drop in consumer prices in the month of December.



The Labor Department said its consumer price index slipped by 0.1 percent in December after coming in unchanged in November. The slight drop in consumer prices matched economist estimates.



Energy prices showed another significant decrease during the month, plunging by 3.5 percent in December following a 2.2 percent slump in the previous month.



A steep drop in gasoline prices led the way lower, with gas prices plummeting by 7.5 percent in December after tumbling by 4.2 percent in November.



On the other hand, the report said food prices climbed by 0.4 percent in December, the largest increase since May of 2014. Prices for fruits and vegetables surged higher.



Excluding food and energy prices, the core consumer price index rose by 0.2 percent in December, matching the increases seen in the two previous months as well as expectations.



Higher prices for shelter, recreation, medical care, and household furnishings and operations more than offset lower prices for airline fares, used cars and trucks, and motor vehicle insurance.



The report said the annual rate of consume price growth slowed to 1.9 percent in December from 2.2 percent in November, while the annual rate of core consumer price growth was unchanged at 2.2 percent.



Developments regarding the government shutdown may attract attention next week along with reports on producer prices, homebuilder confidence, and industrial production.



