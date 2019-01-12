

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger received a compensation of $65.6 million for 2018, higher than the prior year's $36.28 million.



According to Disney's Securities and Exchange Commission proxy filing, the compensation includes $18 million cash incentive and $43.6 million in restricted stock and options.



Iger's base salary increased slightly in fiscal 2018 to $2.9 million, from $2.5 million in 2017.



The filing also discloses that Disney CFO Christine McCarthy awarded $11.84 million, Senior Executive Vice President, General counsel Alan Braverman received $10.4 million and Chief Communications Officer Zenia Mucha received $5.1 million for 2018.



Kevin Mayer, chairman of Disney's direct-to-consumer and international unit, received $11.6 million in total compensation in fiscal 2018, including a $5.3 million bonus and $2.7 million in stock awards.



