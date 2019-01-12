

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL)is planning to release three new iPhone models again this fall, including a successor to the struggling XR, the lower priced 2018 device with a liquid-crystal display that has fallen short of Apple's sales expectations, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.



Apple reportedly plans to introduce some new camera features like a triple rear camera for the highest-end model and a double rear camera for the two other models.



While the highest price iPhone model is expected to sport a triple-camera setup at the back, the other two less-expensive iPhone models will get a dual-camera setup at the back, the report stated.



