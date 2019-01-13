

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - CBS Corp. (CBS-A, CBS) and Nielsen (NLSN) announced an agreement for Nielsen national, digital and local audience measurement. The renewal encompasses a range of services. CBS Television Network, CBS Television Distribution, Showtime Networks, Smithsonian, Pop, CBS Sports Network and CBS' 27 owned-and-operated local television stations will continue to use Nielsen's Total Audience measurement services as part of the deal. Financial terms were not disclosed.



'We are very pleased with this new agreement we were able to achieve with Nielsen,' said Joe Ianniello, President and Acting CEO, CBS Corporation.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX