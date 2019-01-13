

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - JDA Software, Inc. and Panasonic Corporation announced a joint partnership to co-develop integrated solutions leveraging the JDA LuminateTM family of solutions and Panasonic's unique technologies for the manufacturing, logistics, and retail industries.



'As part of our solutions business strategy, Panasonic is using the know-how we have cultivated in the manufacturing industry and our own core technologies to become a total solutions integrator for customers in the logistics and retail fields. However, knowledge and hardware alone cannot completely solve all our customers' needs,' said Yasu Higuchi, CEO of Panasonic's B2B business, Connected Solutions Company.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX