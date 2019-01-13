

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China will on Monday release December figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Imports are expected to rise 5.0 percent on year after adding 3.0 percent in November. Exports are called higher by 3.0 percent, slowing from 5.4 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $51.35 billion, up from $44.74 billion a month earlier.



Australia will see December results for the inflation forecast from TD Securities and the Melbourne Institute. In November, inflation was predicted to be flat on month and rise 1.6 percent on year.



Finally, the markets in Japan are closed on Monday in observance of Coming of Age Day and will re-open on Tuesday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX