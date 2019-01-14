

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The statement was issued by Dominion Energy spokesperson Karl Neddenien in response to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit's order, issued on Friday, January 11, 2019, that denied Atlantic Coast Pipeline's motion for clarification on the court's stay of the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service's Biological Opinion and Incidental Take Statement.



Karl Neddenien saidm 'We fully stand behind the Fish & Wildlife Service's authorization for this project. We believe the agency thoroughly addressed the issues in this case in the revised Biological Opinion and new Incidental Take Statement in September. In developing this project over the last four years, we have taken extraordinary care to protect the sensitive species at issue in this case. We will vigorously defend the agency's decisions and the measures we've taken to protect the species in oral arguments before the court in March.'



Karl Neddenien noted that the issues in this case involve a narrow scope of the project - only four species that occupy roughly 100 miles in West Virginia and Virginia. The company voluntarily suspended work on the project in early December after the Fourth Circuit temporarily stayed revised Biological Opinion and new Incidental Take Statement so that the company could get clarification on the impact of the stay order. The court's denial of request to clarify the stay order is an interim order and not a decision on the overall merits of the case.



Dominion Energy said it remains confident in the full completion of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline given the critical customer need and a route that has been exhaustively studied and permitted.



