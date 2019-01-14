

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Fraport AG (FRA.DE, 0O1R.L, FPRUF.PK) reported that Frankfurt Airport or FRA served more than 4.9 million passengers in December 2018, an increase of 7.8 percent from December 2017.



In December 2018, Aircraft movements climbed by 9.0 percent to 38,324 takeoffs and landings, while accumulated MTOWs grew by 6.5 percent to about 2.4 million metric tons. Cargo throughput (airmail + airfreight) expanded by 1.9 percent to 183,674 metric tons in the reporting month.



Frankfurt Airport served more than 69.5 million passengers in 2018, thus posting a new record high in the airport's history. Compared to 2017, traffic at Germany's largest airport grew by some 5 million passengers or 7.8 percent. The strong growth resulted from the launch of more routes to new destinations from FRA and from airlines increasing flight frequencies.



