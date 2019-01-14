

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - JD Sports Fashion Plc (JD.L), a retailer of sport, fashion and outdoor brand, Monday, in its update following the Christmas period, said it is confident that its headline profit before tax for the full year ended February 2, 2019, will be at the upper end of published market expectations, which currently range from 325 million to 352 million pounds.



The group reported that its total sales for the cumulative 48-week period to January 5 grew 15 percent across its global Sports Fashion fascias. The total LFL sales growth in these fascias for the same 48-week period is now more than 5 percent including a consistently positive like for like performance across Black Friday and the Christmas period.



Peter Cowgill, Executive Chairman, said, 'I am pleased with the continued progress of the Group both in terms of our performance in existing markets and the recent positive developments in the United States. We are confident that domestically and internationally, in stores and online, our unique and often exclusive sports fashion premium brand offer provides a solid foundation for future development.'



