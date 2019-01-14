

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Recruitment company PageGroup plc (PAGE.L) reported Monday that its fourth-quarter group gross profit climbed 15.8 percent to 211.1 million pounds from last year's 182.4 million pounds. Gross profit increased 15.4% at constant currency rates.



All four regions delivered growth, and 20 countries grew over 20%, the company noted.



EMEA region's gross profit increased 15 percent, Asia Pacific recorded 23.1 percent growth, and UK recorded 2.1 percent growth.



The Americas continues to be the fastest growing region, with 27 percent increase in gross profit.



Permanent gross profit climbed 17.8 percent to 159.9 million pounds, and Temporary gross profit increased 9.8 percent to 51.2 million pounds.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX