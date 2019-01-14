

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Premier Oil plc (PMO.L, PMOIY.PK) on Monday responded to the press speculation regarding the possibility of the Group making a UK acquisition.



Premier said it will continue to look at opportunities to acquire UK North Sea assets in line with its stated strategy. There is no guarantee that the company will bid in any process or that any process will complete.



The company added that specifically, no firm decision has been taken to bid for all or any of the assets currently being marketed by Chevron and how, in the event that the Group were to be successful, the acquisition of such assets would be financed.



Current operational performance remains strong with production in the first two weeks of January averaging above 90 kboepd.



In London, Premier Oil shares were trading at 71.70 pence, down 9.75 percent.



