

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were moving lower on Monday as weak China trade data rekindled worries over global economic growth and investors looked ahead to Tuesday's key Commons vote on Brexit for directional cues.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 27 points or 0.57 percent at 4,754 in opening deals after losing half a percent on Friday.



Alstom fell 2.4 percent after Germany's competition watchdog reportedly raised 'serious doubts' over the planned merger of the rail operations of Siemens and Alstom.



BNP Paribas rose slightly on reports the bank plans to close its proprietary trading arm, Opera, within the next three months.



Catering group Elior slid half a percent on reports it expects bids for its Areas unit by the end of January.



Vinci gained half a percent after it successfully issued a €950 million bond maturing in September 2029.



Luxury goods firm LVMH tumbled nearly 3 percent and Gucci owner Kering lost 2 percent on concerns over Chinese demand.



